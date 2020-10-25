Funeral for fallen detective held in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) – Family, friends and fellow officers gathered at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City Saturday for the funeral of Commerce City Detective Curt Holland.

The 37-year-old was killed in a crash when another driver crossed into his lane and hit him head-on earlier this month. A third driver, Francesca Dominguez, was also killed in the crash.

Holland’s friend and fellow officer AJ Aguilar said, “Curt always had a smile on his face, and always had a coffee in his hand. He was a master at sarcasm.”

Holland was a husband and father of two. Family photos full of smiles played out on the big screen.

“Curt was passionate about his career, but nothing compares to the passion he had for his family,” said Sgt. Dan McCoy.

Holland’s brother, Reid, shared stories and asked others to do the same.

“When you see Amanda in the grocery store say hi, and share your piece, so she can remember her husband,” he said.

Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered Saturday to honor Holland.

The Fraternal Order of Police is gathering donations to help Holland’s family.

Donations to the Dominguez family may be made to Meal Train.