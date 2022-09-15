LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The man who will preside over the funeral service for an Arvada police officer killed in the line of duty expects an emotional morning.

Pastor Benjamin Chavez is with Flatirons Community Church. He has been a minister and counselor for 12 years.

“For me, this is near and dear to my heart,” Chavez said.

He said the funeral will focus on Officer Dillon Vakoff’s commitment to put “others first.”

Chavez said it is easy to see that the 27-year-old had that commitment early on — in middle school, high school and in the military.

“I can’t tell you how many stories I heard this week,” he added.

Officer Vakoff’s funeral service

The service will begin at 10 a.m. at Flatirons Community Church and is open to the public.

The church is located at 355 W. South Boulder Rd. but the church’s parking lot is not publicly open. Other options include the RTD Lafayette park-n-ride, located at 1080 South Public Rd., or The District, located at 400 W. South Boulder Rd.

The service will be live-streamed on FOX31 NOW.