WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The funeral for fallen Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz will take place on Saturday in Loveland.
The funeral will be held Foundations Church and will be closed to the public.
Procession
The sheriff’s office said the Hein-Nutz family will be escorted to Foundations Church from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office in a multi-agency law enforcement procession.
“We welcome the public to line portions of the procession route if they would like to pay their respects to Deputy Hein-Nutz. We’d like to thank the community for their continued support during this tragedy and for respecting the family’s privacy,” the sheriff’s office said.
The procession will depart at 8:45 a.m. from the Weld County Jail, 2110 O St. in Greeley. Here is a look at the route:
- West on O Street to North 25th Avenue.
- South on North 25th Avenue to F Street.
- West on F Street to North 35th Avenue.
- South on North 35th Avenue to West 10th Street (U.S. 34 Business in Greeley).
- West on West 10th Street to U.S. 34.
- West on U.S. 34 (East Eisenhower Boulevard in Loveland) to North Denver Avenue.
- South on North Denver Avenue to East 13th Street.
- West on East 13th Street to Des Moines Avenue.
- North on Des Moines Avenue to Foundations Church parking lot.
The sheriff’s office said that after the funeral, Deputy Hein-Nutz’s remains will be taken to her hometown in North Dakota for a private burial.
Hein-Nutz was riding her personal motorcycle to work at the Weld County Jail when she was hit and killed.