Fundraisers planned in Arvada following Olde Town shooting

People line the street with flags during a procession in honor of an officer who was fatally shot in Arvada, Colo., Monday, June 21, 2021. A gunfight between two men and police officers at a shopping district in a Denver suburb left an officer and one of the suspects dead, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo/Colleen Slevin)

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Fundraisers are planned this weekend in Arvada following the shooting earlier this week that left Officer Gordon Beesley and good Samaritan John Hurley dead.

Here’s a look at what’s planned for Saturday, June 26:

Free Community Yoga:

Theere will be a healing yoga class on Saturday at McIlvoy Park at 5750 Upham Street at 9 a.m.

The class will be led by Susie Ritchey Burns, a former Asana Studio teacher.

“Susie will provide a slow mindful flow using her training in yoga therapy to help our community heal and find space and peace. Her husband, Derek Burns, will be offering live music accompaniment.”

This class will be accessible to people of all abilities.

Arvada On Tap Fundraiser:

The Arvada On Tap Craft Beer and BBQ Fest will be held on Saturday at 64th Avenue and Simms Street starting at 12 p.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. The event will now be held as a fundraiser.

“It is in this spirit that the Arvada Festivals Commission, in partnership with the Arvada Vitality Alliance, the Arvada Kiwanis Club, and Arvada Sunrise Rotary Club support and honor the memory of two Arvada heroes, Officer Gordon Beesley and John Hurley, by donating 10% of the proceeds from this event,” shared organizers for Arvada On Tap.

Presale tickets end at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021. Day of tickets can be purchased at the door for $50. *Since this is a fundraiser, no refunds will be issued, except in the event of a cancellation.*

No pets are allowed at this event.

Benefit Concert Shop Electric Cherry

A benefit concert will be held in Olde Town on Saturday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the courtyard outside of Flying Pig Burger Co.

My Olde Town Arvada friends!! I am pleased to announce we will be hosting a BENEFIT CONCERT from the School of Rock Broomfield outside of the shop in our shared courtyard with the Flying Pig Burger Co Olde Town in just 3 DAYS from 5:30-7:30pm!! We’ve had this event planned for quite some time & are working hard to switch gears and uplift our amazing Olde Town community after the tragic event that took place. A handful of Olde Town community members/small businesses will be donating healing services @sacredeyemassage & Arnesen Acupuncture & Holistic Medicine , GC’s from @readyfreddie_tattoo & the @flyingpigburgercooldetown , a fine art piece from EC artisan Ava Kosty , a $75 shopping spree from Apricot Lane Boutique , a rad Electric Cherry shop giveaway, and 2 New Client Specials from the The Barre Standard . More details to be announced with each day from every participating Olde Town business & the event itself. ALL PROCEEDS OF THE $5 ENTER TO WIN DONATION will go towards the Fallen Heroes Fund. The @flyingpigburgercooldetown & I will also be contributing percentages of our sales on Saturday. Along with the LIVE MUSIC we will also have @avabell_art LIVE PAINTING with a fun pop up shop! Let’s hug it out and believe in the good things coming! OLDE TOWN, ONE LOVE!!

Donations for Officer Beesley’s family and funeral expenses can be made through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation website. The Arvada Police Department has also set up a web form for people wishing to make non-monetary donations.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Johnny Hurley’s family.