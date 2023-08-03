DENVER (KDVR) — A nonprofit, known for helping injured first responders, is set to host its annual motorcycle run for Denver Police Sgt. Justin Dodge.

Dodge was injured in downtown Denver during the Denver Nuggets championship parade. He has since had one leg amputated below the knee.

The group hosting the fundraiser is called MC-1 Foundation and this is the 10th year it has held an event to help a first responder and their family.

“We are existing to help first responders that are injured, in the line of duty,” the nonprofit’s president Mark Miller said.

The foundation was started by Miller, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy, in honor of fallen Sgt. Dave Baldwin who was killed in the line of duty in 2014.

“Dave was my sergeant, and, I just felt I needed to do something, in his name,” Miller said.

The honor run is on Sept. 24. and starts at Columbine High School, and ends at 144th Avenue and Washington Street.

MC-1 Foundation, which is a volunteer-based organization, has raised and donated $355,000 to first responders and their families to date.