DENVER (KDVR) — A fundraiser has been set for two restaurant workers killed in Northwest Denver.

Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio “Nacho” Gutierrez Morales were shot and killed Monday at American Elm on 38th Avenue. The killer remains on the loose. Denver Police say robbery is a possible motive.

The reward for information leading to the killer has been increased to $5,000.

The fundraiser is set for 5 p.m. Monday at Hops & Pie at 39th Avenue and Tennyson Street.

Gene Lucero is a North Denver native. He owns Bar 38, also on 38th Avenue.

“’Why’ is the big question,” he said, “as to what transpired.”

Lucero said he has eaten at American Elm on a number of occasions. He plans to be at the fundraiser on Monday night.

“I get concerned for my own employees. Well then, what, why? What do I need to do, as it relates to my employees? What should i do, even more, for safety purposes?” he said.