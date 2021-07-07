Full weekend closure of Steele Street under I-70 for Central 70 Project

DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of road closures will take place this weekend for the Central 70 Project.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said Steele Street will close in both directions under Interstate 70 from 8 p.m. Friday, July 9, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 12 for viaduct demolition.

CDOT said the closure of Steele Street under the viaduct will be the final closure of the project that requires hotel vouchers for nearby residents.

“The progress being made on the viaduct demolition is impressive, and it’s all being done without affecting I-70 traffic now traveling in the lowered section of highway,” stated Bob Hays, Central 70 project director.

Detour map of Steel Street closure starting July 9. Credit: CDOT