Brittany Force launches during the NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo. July 19, 2014. Photo by: Joshua Maranhas

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Bandimere Speedway will be shutting down after the 2023 season, the Bandimere family announced on Friday.

The season started in April and lasts through October.

Here is a look at the schedule for the final season at Bandimere Speedway. The calendar of events is subject to change.

April

April 14: Jr. Drag Racing Test Night

Jr. Drag Racing Test Night April 15: Test & Tune

Test & Tune April 16: Test & Tune

Test & Tune April 20: Jr. Drag Racing Test Night

Jr. Drag Racing Test Night April 21 : U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series

: U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series April 22 : 65th Anniversary Spring Kick Off

: 65th Anniversary Spring Kick Off April 23: Import Face Off

Import Face Off April 26: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night April 28: Day Test in the morning and Kinsco Friday E.T. Series in the evening

Day Test in the morning and Kinsco Friday E.T. Series in the evening April 29: US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series

US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series April 30: US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series

May

May 3: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night May 5: Kinsco Friday E.T. Series

Kinsco Friday E.T. Series May 6: US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Nitro Knockouts

US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Nitro Knockouts May 7: Truck Invasion – Famouz Fadez & Tattz

Truck Invasion – Famouz Fadez & Tattz May 10: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night May 12: Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection

Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection May 13: Randy Coy & Son’s Denver Auto & Parts Swap Meet/U.S. Air Force, Jr. Drag Racing Series

Randy Coy & Son’s Denver Auto & Parts Swap Meet/U.S. Air Force, Jr. Drag Racing Series May 17: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night May 19: Day Test in the morning, “Night of Fire & Thunder” Test Night

Day Test in the morning, “Night of Fire & Thunder” Test Night May 20: NAPA Auto Parts “Night of Fire & Thunder”

NAPA Auto Parts “Night of Fire & Thunder” May 24: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night May 26: Day Test in the morning, PSCA Qualifying Session at 3 p.m., Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection in the evening

Day Test in the morning, PSCA Qualifying Session at 3 p.m., Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection in the evening May 27: Sunoco King Street Series/Vintage Drag Racing Association/PSCA Eliminations

Sunoco King Street Series/Vintage Drag Racing Association/PSCA Eliminations May 28: PFI Speed Tuner Mayhem/PSCA Import Classes/Motorcycle Challenge

PFI Speed Tuner Mayhem/PSCA Import Classes/Motorcycle Challenge May 29: Pepsi High School Drags/Corridor Collision Jr. Street

Pepsi High School Drags/Corridor Collision Jr. Street May 31: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

June

June 2: Kinsco Friday E.T. Series

Kinsco Friday E.T. Series June 3: US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/RMSS Stick Shift Series/Nitro Knockouts

US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/RMSS Stick Shift Series/Nitro Knockouts June 4: Larry H. Miller Colorado Jeep Mopar at Thunder Mountain

Larry H. Miller Colorado Jeep Mopar at Thunder Mountain June 7: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night June 9: Day Test in the morning/PSCA Qualifying Session at 3 p.m./Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection in the evening

Day Test in the morning/PSCA Qualifying Session at 3 p.m./Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection in the evening June 10: U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series/PSCA Eliminations

U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series/PSCA Eliminations June 11: Five-R Custom Trucks Truck Fest presented by Transwest/ATV

Five-R Custom Trucks Truck Fest presented by Transwest/ATV June 14: LODRS Day Test

LODRS Day Test June 15-17: Trailer Source “Thunder on the Mountain” pres. by NAPA Auto Parts

Trailer Source “Thunder on the Mountain” pres. by NAPA Auto Parts June 21: Jr. Drag Racing NHRA Western Conference Finals Parking/Test &Tune

Jr. Drag Racing NHRA Western Conference Finals Parking/Test &Tune June 22-25: Jr. Drag Racing NHRA Western Conference Finals/Summit Division 5 Championships/Jr. Shootout/U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series

Jr. Drag Racing NHRA Western Conference Finals/Summit Division 5 Championships/Jr. Shootout/U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series June 27: Rocky Mountain Race Week

Rocky Mountain Race Week June 28: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night June 30: “Jet Car Nationals” Test Night

July

July 1: Brakes Plus “Jet Car Nationals”

Brakes Plus “Jet Car Nationals” July 7: Kinsco Friday E.T. Series

Kinsco Friday E.T. Series July 8: US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Sunoco King Street Series

US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Sunoco King Street Series July 14-16: Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High NHRA Nationals

Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High NHRA Nationals July 21: Street Car Takeover Roll Racing

Street Car Takeover Roll Racing July 22: Street Car Takeover Drag Racing

Street Car Takeover Drag Racing July 23: Painter’s Grinding Colorado Bug-In/JR Race Car Titan 16

Painter’s Grinding Colorado Bug-In/JR Race Car Titan 16 July 24-26: Frank Hawley Drag Racing School

Frank Hawley Drag Racing School July 26: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night July 28: Kinsco Friday E.T. Series

Kinsco Friday E.T. Series July 29: US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series

US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series July 30: Fun Ford Series powered by your local Ford Stores/Nostalgia Nationals

August

Aug. 2: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night Aug. 4: Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection

Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection Aug. 5: U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series in the morning, Import vs. Domestic in the evening

U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series in the morning, Import vs. Domestic in the evening Aug. 6: Madcap Racing Engines Fast 16/Get Biofuel Quick 16/Fineline Series/MagnaFuel Super Series/U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series

Madcap Racing Engines Fast 16/Get Biofuel Quick 16/Fineline Series/MagnaFuel Super Series/U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series Aug. 9: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night Aug. 11: Kinsco Friday E.T. Series

Kinsco Friday E.T. Series Aug: 12: US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Nitro Knockouts/RMSS Stick Shift Series

US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Nitro Knockouts/RMSS Stick Shift Series Aug. 13: KBPI Rock N Roll Car Show

KBPI Rock N Roll Car Show Aug. 16: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night Aug. 18-19: Denver Elite

Denver Elite Aug. 20: PSCA/Shop Wars

PSCA/Shop Wars Aug. 23: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night Aug. 25: Mayhem on the Mountain Qualifying Session

Mayhem on the Mountain Qualifying Session Aug. 26: Mayhem on the Mountain presented by NAPA Auto Parts

Mayhem on the Mountain presented by NAPA Auto Parts Aug. 27: U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series/Vintage Drag Racing Association

U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series/Vintage Drag Racing Association Aug. 30: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night Aug. 31: Wide Open Challenge

September

Sept. 1-3: Mike’s Hard Lemonade High-Altitude Bracketnationals

Mike’s Hard Lemonade High-Altitude Bracketnationals Sept. 6: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night Sept. 8-9: Street Outlaws No Prep Kings LIVE

Street Outlaws No Prep Kings LIVE Sept. 13: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night Sept. 15: Street Chaos Rockstar Energy Roll Racing

Street Chaos Rockstar Energy Roll Racing Sept. 16: U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series

U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series Sept. 20: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night Sept. 22: Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection

Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection Sept. 23: Dream Fest

Dream Fest Sept. 24: U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series/Vintage Drag Racing Association

U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series/Vintage Drag Racing Association Sept. 27: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night Sept. 30: Madcap Racing Engines Fast 16/Get Biofuel Quick 16/Fineline Series/MagnaFuel Super Series/Sunoco King Street Series/RMSS Stick Shift Series

October

Oct. 1: MSU Denver Top Performer (E.T.)/Sunoco King Street Series/JR Race Car Titan 16/Vintage Drag Racing Association

MSU Denver Top Performer (E.T.)/Sunoco King Street Series/JR Race Car Titan 16/Vintage Drag Racing Association Oct. 4: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night Oct. 5: Rocky Mountain Race Week 2.0

Rocky Mountain Race Week 2.0 Oct. 6: Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection

Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection Oct. 7: eBay Motors Fall Racing Series

eBay Motors Fall Racing Series Oct. 8: eBay Motors Fall Racing Series

eBay Motors Fall Racing Series Oct. 11: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night Oct. 14: eBay Motors Fall Racing Series

eBay Motors Fall Racing Series Oct. 15: eBay Motors Fall Racing Series

eBay Motors Fall Racing Series Oct. 21: Halloween Spooktrackular

Halloween Spooktrackular Oct. 22: Last Blast Test & Tune (weather permitting)

Last Blast Test & Tune (weather permitting) Oct. 28-29: Pure Speed

The race track has been open since 1958 in the location at the base of Hogback Mountain under the ownership of the Bandimere family for its entirety.