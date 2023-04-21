MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Bandimere Speedway will be shutting down after the 2023 season, the Bandimere family announced on Friday.
The season started in April and lasts through October.
Here is a look at the schedule for the final season at Bandimere Speedway. The calendar of events is subject to change.
April
- April 14: Jr. Drag Racing Test Night
- April 15: Test & Tune
- April 16: Test & Tune
- April 20: Jr. Drag Racing Test Night
- April 21: U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series
- April 22: 65th Anniversary Spring Kick Off
- April 23: Import Face Off
- April 26: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- April 28: Day Test in the morning and Kinsco Friday E.T. Series in the evening
- April 29: US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series
- April 30: US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series
May
- May 3: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- May 5: Kinsco Friday E.T. Series
- May 6: US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Nitro Knockouts
- May 7: Truck Invasion – Famouz Fadez & Tattz
- May 10: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- May 12: Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection
- May 13: Randy Coy & Son’s Denver Auto & Parts Swap Meet/U.S. Air Force, Jr. Drag Racing Series
- May 17: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- May 19: Day Test in the morning, “Night of Fire & Thunder” Test Night
- May 20: NAPA Auto Parts “Night of Fire & Thunder”
- May 24: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- May 26: Day Test in the morning, PSCA Qualifying Session at 3 p.m., Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection in the evening
- May 27: Sunoco King Street Series/Vintage Drag Racing Association/PSCA Eliminations
- May 28: PFI Speed Tuner Mayhem/PSCA Import Classes/Motorcycle Challenge
- May 29: Pepsi High School Drags/Corridor Collision Jr. Street
- May 31: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
June
- June 2: Kinsco Friday E.T. Series
- June 3: US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/RMSS Stick Shift Series/Nitro Knockouts
- June 4: Larry H. Miller Colorado Jeep Mopar at Thunder Mountain
- June 7: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- June 9: Day Test in the morning/PSCA Qualifying Session at 3 p.m./Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection in the evening
- June 10: U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series/PSCA Eliminations
- June 11: Five-R Custom Trucks Truck Fest presented by Transwest/ATV
- June 14: LODRS Day Test
- June 15-17: Trailer Source “Thunder on the Mountain” pres. by NAPA Auto Parts
- June 21: Jr. Drag Racing NHRA Western Conference Finals Parking/Test &Tune
- June 22-25: Jr. Drag Racing NHRA Western Conference Finals/Summit Division 5 Championships/Jr. Shootout/U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series
- June 27: Rocky Mountain Race Week
- June 28: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- June 30: “Jet Car Nationals” Test Night
July
- July 1: Brakes Plus “Jet Car Nationals”
- July 7: Kinsco Friday E.T. Series
- July 8: US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Sunoco King Street Series
- July 14-16: Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High NHRA Nationals
- July 21: Street Car Takeover Roll Racing
- July 22: Street Car Takeover Drag Racing
- July 23: Painter’s Grinding Colorado Bug-In/JR Race Car Titan 16
- July 24-26: Frank Hawley Drag Racing School
- July 26: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- July 28: Kinsco Friday E.T. Series
- July 29: US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series
- July 30: Fun Ford Series powered by your local Ford Stores/Nostalgia Nationals
August
- Aug. 2: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- Aug. 4: Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection
- Aug. 5: U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series in the morning, Import vs. Domestic in the evening
- Aug. 6: Madcap Racing Engines Fast 16/Get Biofuel Quick 16/Fineline Series/MagnaFuel Super Series/U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series
- Aug. 9: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- Aug. 11: Kinsco Friday E.T. Series
- Aug: 12: US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Nitro Knockouts/RMSS Stick Shift Series
- Aug. 13: KBPI Rock N Roll Car Show
- Aug. 16: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- Aug. 18-19: Denver Elite
- Aug. 20: PSCA/Shop Wars
- Aug. 23: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- Aug. 25: Mayhem on the Mountain Qualifying Session
- Aug. 26: Mayhem on the Mountain presented by NAPA Auto Parts
- Aug. 27: U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series/Vintage Drag Racing Association
- Aug. 30: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- Aug. 31: Wide Open Challenge
September
- Sept. 1-3: Mike’s Hard Lemonade High-Altitude Bracketnationals
- Sept. 6: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- Sept. 8-9: Street Outlaws No Prep Kings LIVE
- Sept. 13: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- Sept. 15: Street Chaos Rockstar Energy Roll Racing
- Sept. 16: U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series
- Sept. 20: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- Sept. 22: Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection
- Sept. 23: Dream Fest
- Sept. 24: U.S. Air Force Jr. Drag Racing Series/Vintage Drag Racing Association
- Sept. 27: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- Sept. 30: Madcap Racing Engines Fast 16/Get Biofuel Quick 16/Fineline Series/MagnaFuel Super Series/Sunoco King Street Series/RMSS Stick Shift Series
October
- Oct. 1: MSU Denver Top Performer (E.T.)/Sunoco King Street Series/JR Race Car Titan 16/Vintage Drag Racing Association
- Oct. 4: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- Oct. 5: Rocky Mountain Race Week 2.0
- Oct. 6: Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection
- Oct. 7: eBay Motors Fall Racing Series
- Oct. 8: eBay Motors Fall Racing Series
- Oct. 11: CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
- Oct. 14: eBay Motors Fall Racing Series
- Oct. 15: eBay Motors Fall Racing Series
- Oct. 21: Halloween Spooktrackular
- Oct. 22: Last Blast Test & Tune (weather permitting)
- Oct. 28-29: Pure Speed
The race track has been open since 1958 in the location at the base of Hogback Mountain under the ownership of the Bandimere family for its entirety.