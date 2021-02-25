Full remote learning option will be available to Jeffco students for 2021-22

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – Jeffco Public Schools announced a new full-time remote learning option for the 2021-22 school year on Thursday.

The Jeffco Remote Learning Program (JRLP) will offer synchronous learning, which requires students to participate in class at specific times each week. This option provides live instruction and engagement between students and teachers.

Student enrollment for JRLP is open from March 2-26 at Enroll Jeffco; choose the remote learning option.

Remote Learning Resources are offered, including tips and tools for successful learning experiences.

Free food services are available to all students through June 30. Remote learner meal pickups are on Tuesday and Thursday every week.

