DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — In the suburbs of Douglas County, wildlife is not uncommon.

“You know, we get deer and raccoons, but we’ve lived here for 16 years and I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Kris Riedel said.

Riedel turned to her security camera after hearing a loud bang on Tuesday morning.

“This big massive, brown bear came crashing out of our flower bed and across the driveway,” Riedel said.

That bear smashed its way through a fence before ending up in a tree in the Wildcat Ridge neighborhood.

“He ate some fermented apples, and he’s up in the tree snoozing away, I guess,” Riedel said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they are hoping the bear will find its way out of the area on its own and find its way into nearby open space. They reminded people to bring in bird feeders and lock up trash cans.