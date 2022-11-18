DENVER (KDVR) — Holiday events are getting started across Colorado. From holiday shopping to family-fun and Christmas lights, there is something for everyone.
Here is a look at the events happening across the state over the next few months.
November events
- A Christmas Carol– Wolf Theatre- Nov. 18-Dec. 24
- Applewood HOLIDAY Festival– Loveland- Nov. 18-20
- A Rocky Mountain Christmas– Nov. 27- Parker
- Blossoms of Light- Denver Botanic Gardens: Nov. 18 – Jan. 7
- Bridge of Lights- Royal Gorge: Nov. 18 – Dec. 31
- Camp Christmas– Lakewood- Nov. 17 – Dec. 24
- Cherry Creek Holiday Market– Nov. 18 – Dec. 24
- Christmas at Gaylord Rockies– Nov. 18- Jan. 1, 2023
- Christmas in Color: Aurora, Federal Heights, Morrison: Nov. 18 – Jan. 1
- Christmas in the Rockies- Littleton- Nov. 24 – Dec. 23
- Christmas in Windsor– Nov. 19-20
- Denver Christkindlmarket– Nov. 18 – Dec. 23
- Downtown Denver Ice Skating– Nov. 21-Feb. 14
- Georgetown Loop Railroad Holiday Trains: Nov. 11-Dec. 20
- Holiday Pop-up Makers Market– Arvada- Nov. 25
- Holiday Tree Lighting– Winter Park- Nov. 26
- Ice Rink on the Plaza at Denver International Airport: Nov. 18-Jan. 1
- Keystone’s Winter Carnival & the Lighting of River Run– Nov. 26
- Old Colorado City Christmas Stroll– Colorado Springs- Nov. 26
- Polar Express Train Ride– Durango- Nov. 18- Jan. 1, 2023
- Snowland 2022– Nov. 26 – Jan. 5
- The Mile High Tree: Nov. 18-Dec. 31
- The Santa Express– Canon City- Nov. 19- Dec. 24 and Dec. 26-30
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra – The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve- Nov. 19- Denver
- Trail of Lights: Chatfield Farms: Nov. 25- Jan. 1
December events
- 2022 All-inclusive Christmas Family Vacations– C Lazy U Ranch- Dec. 22 – 27
- Classic Broadmoor Holiday Show– Colorado Springs- Dec. 16-17, 23, 24, 26
- Electric Safari: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: Dec. 2-4, 9-23, 25-Jan. 1
- Festival Of Lights Parade– Colorado Springs- Dec. 3
- Holiday Fairy Playshop– Littleton- Dec. 11
- Holiday Festival 2022– Boulder- Dec. 2-4
- Holiday Food and Gift Festival– Colorado Springs- Dec. 2-4
- Holiday Celebration– Highlands Ranch- Dec. 3
- Home for the Holidays 2022– Lone Tree- Dec. 15-23
- Mannheim Steamroller Christmas– Dec. 10
- Merry Days Holiday Tree Lighting– Lone Tree: Dec. 2-4
- Olde Fashioned Christmas– Palisade- Dec. 2-3
- Redstone Holiday Market 2022 — Redstone Art Foundation- Dec. 3
- Winterfest 2022– Evergreen- Dec. 3
- Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo– Dec. 3- Jan. 15, 2023
January
We will continue to add to this list throughout the holiday season, so be sure to bookmark it.
Did we miss an event? Let us know.
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.