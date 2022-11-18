DENVER (KDVR) — Holiday events are getting started across Colorado. From holiday shopping to family-fun and Christmas lights, there is something for everyone.

Here is a look at the events happening across the state over the next few months.

November events

December events

January

We will continue to add to this list throughout the holiday season, so be sure to bookmark it.

Did we miss an event? Let us know.

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.