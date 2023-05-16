DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking to try new food this summer, Denver’s annual food truck event will return every Wednesday and Thursday.
The Civic Center EATS food truck event will kickoff on Wednesday at 101 W. 14th Ave. and last through September 14.
Here is a look at the full list of food trucks that will be at Civic Center EATS.
Wednesdays
- Big Apple Bodega
- Flavor of Tabasco
- Gyros King
- Koco Streetfood
- Saucy Chops
- Super Smash Burgers
- Tacos With Altitude
- The Brutal Poodle
- The Rice Guy
- Que Desmadre
Rotating Wednesdays
- Buenos Nachos
- D’Toque
- Hip POPs
- Rocky Mountain Slices
- ShortD’s
- Fritay Haitian Food
- Heckin’ Good Bubble Tea
- High Point Creamery
- Lady in the Wild
- Umai Express
Thursdays
- Arepas House
- Boudin & Beignets
- Cazuelas Mexican Grill
- Chuey Fu’s Latin-Asian Grub
- The Helping Hen
- Original by Greeks
- Still Smokin BBQ Joint
- Vicky’s Thai Kitchen
- Wheels On Fire Wood Fired Pizza
Rotating Thursdays
- Downtown Fingers
- Dude Bro Taco
- Polar Bros. Nitro Ice Cream
- Roll It Up Sushi Truck
- Sauvage
- Simply Le Crepes
- Areyto Puerto Rican Food
- astro Coffee Bar
- Ba.nom.a.nom
- Grateful Planet Foods
- Maiz
- OG Burgers
The food trucks will operate from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.