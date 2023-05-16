DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking to try new food this summer, Denver’s annual food truck event will return every Wednesday and Thursday.

The Civic Center EATS food truck event will kickoff on Wednesday at 101 W. 14th Ave. and last through September 14.

Here is a look at the full list of food trucks that will be at Civic Center EATS.

Wednesdays

Rotating Wednesdays

Thursdays

Rotating Thursdays

The food trucks will operate from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.