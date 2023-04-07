DENVER (KDVR) — The temperatures are warming up outside and one of the most beautiful music venues in the country will be packed this month with live performances.

Whether you want to check out Trevor Hall, Wiz Khalifa, or someone else, there will be a wide variety of options in April.

April concerts

Here is a look at the full list of concerts that will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in April:

Over 90 concerts will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre during the 2023 concert season.