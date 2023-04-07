DENVER (KDVR) — The temperatures are warming up outside and one of the most beautiful music venues in the country will be packed this month with live performances.
Whether you want to check out Trevor Hall, Wiz Khalifa, or someone else, there will be a wide variety of options in April.
April concerts
Here is a look at the full list of concerts that will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in April:
- April 1: Dom Dolla
- April 2: Dom Dolla
- April 6: Mersiv
- April 7: Tchami
- April 8: Boogie T
- April 12: Yeat
- April 13: Subtronics
- April 14: Subtronics
- April 15: Bob Moses & Ben Bohmer
- April 16: Daybreaker
- April 18: Boris Brejcha
- April 19: The Marley Brothers
- April 20: The Marley Brothers
- April 21: Sofi Tukker
- April 22: Wiz Khalifa & Joey Bada$$
- April 23: Svdden Death
- April 25: Goth Babe
- April 26: Peekaboo
- April 27: Gorgon City
- April 28: Sublime with Rome
- April 29: Skrillex
- April 30: Trevor Hall
Over 90 concerts will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre during the 2023 concert season.