DENVER (KDVR) — There are still more than 30 concerts left in the 2023 Red Rocks season. However, the iconic outdoor amphitheater already booked a handful of artists for the 2024 season.

Seeing a live performance at Red Rocks is a bucket list item, whether you have lived in Colorado your whole life or if you are just visiting. Thousands of stars have graced the world-renowned stage from The Beatles to Johnny Cash to John Denver.

Many artists consider Red Rocks a dream venue to perform at, calling it an honor to stand where so many notable bands and musicians have played.

While the 2023 Red Rocks concert season is far from over with dozens of shows slated to run through November, the venue is looking ahead to next year with the announcement of some already booked artists.

From alternative to DJs to Christian rock, Red Rocks will have a show for everyone in 2024.

What is the 2024 concert schedule?

Here is a look at the full list of concerts that will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2024 as of Oct. 10, 2023:

As more concerts are added to the lineup, FOX31 will update this story.