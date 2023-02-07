DENVER (KDVR) — If you are making plans for the spring and summer in Colorado, one of the most beautiful music venues in the country will kick off performances at the end of March.

Over 90 concerts will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre during the 2023 concert season.

What is the concert schedule?

Here is a look at the full list of concerts that will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2023 as of Feb. 6:

As more concerts are added, we will update this story.