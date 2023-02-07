DENVER (KDVR) — If you are making plans for the spring and summer in Colorado, one of the most beautiful music venues in the country will kick off performances at the end of March.
Over 90 concerts will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre during the 2023 concert season.
What is the concert schedule?
Here is a look at the full list of concerts that will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2023 as of Feb. 6:
- March 31: DABIN
- April 1: Dom Dolla
- April 2: Dom Dolla
- April 6: Mersiv
- April 7: Tchami
- April 8: Boogie T
- April 12: Yeat
- April 13: Subtronics
- April 14: Subtronics
- April 15: Bob Moses & Ben Bohmer
- April 18: Boris Brejcha
- April 19: The Marley Brothers
- April 20: The Marley Brothers
- April 21: Sofi Tukker
- April 22: Wiz Khalifa & Joey Bada$$
- April 23: Svdden Death
- April 25: Goth Babe
- April 26: Peekaboo
- April 27: Gorgon City
- April 28: Sublime with Rome
- April 30: Trevor Hall
- May 2: Hippo Campus
- May 3: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
- May 4: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
- May 5: Walker Hayes
- May 6: Gangja White Night
- May 7: Gangja White Night
- May 9: Shane Smith & The Saints
- May 11: Billy Strings
- May 12: Billy Strings
- May 13: Gary Clark Jr.
- May 14: John Summit
- May 15: Dermot Kennedy
- May 20: Global Dub Festival
- May 21: Opiuo
- May 23: All Time Low
- May 24: Nate Bargatze
- May 25: Two Friends
- May 26: Chromeo & Hot Chip
- May 27: Old Dominion
- May 28: Old Dominion
- May 31: Lord Huron
- June 1: Lord Huron
- June 2: Michael Franti & Spearhead
- June 3: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
- June 4: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
- June 6: Quinn XCII
- June 7: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- June 8: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- June 9: Brit Floyd
- June 10: Big Head Todd and The Monsters
- June 13: Barenaked Ladies
- June 16: Umphrey’s McGee
- June 17: Umphrey’s McGee
- June 20: Oliver Tree
- June 21: Louis Tomlinson
- June 26: Zach Bryan
- June 27: Zach Bryan
- June 29: The Head and The Heart
- July 2: Zed’s Dead
- July 3: Zed’s Dead
- July 5: Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- July 6: Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- July 7: The Avett Brothers
- July 8: The Avett Brothers
- July 9: The Avett Brothers
- July 13: Trampled by Turtles
- July 17: Tori Amos
- July 18: Killer Queen
- July 30: Dispatch with the Colorado Symphony
- July 31: Big Thief
- Aug. 10: Parker McCollum
- Aug. 11: Jon Pardi
- Aug. 15: Beck & Phoenix
- Aug. 17: Mt. Joy
- Aug. 18: Mt. Joy
- Aug. 19: Reggae on the Rocks 2023
- Aug. 24: “1964” The Tribute
- Aug. 30: Young the Giant with Milky Chance
- Aug. 31: Rezz
- Sept. 1: Rezz
- Sept. 4: Gregory Alan Isakov
- Sept. 10: Sylvan Esso
- Sept. 14: The Revivalists
- Sept. 15: GreenSky Bluegrass
- Sept. 16: GreenSky Bluegrass
- Sept. 18: Arctic Monkeys
- Sept. 19: Arctic Monkeys
- Sept. 22: Get the LED Out
- Sept. 27: Tyler Childers
- Sept. 28: Tyler Childers
- Oct. 22: Black Tiger Sex Machine
As more concerts are added, we will update this story.