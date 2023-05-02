DENVER (KDVR) — Concert season is in full swing at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. There will be over 19 different performers at the iconic concert venue this month.

Whether you want to check out Walker Hayes, All Time Low, or Bill Strings there will be a wide variety of options in May.

What is the concert schedule?

Here is a look at the full list of concerts that will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2023 as of May 2:

More than 90 concerts will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre during the 2023 concert season.