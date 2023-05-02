DENVER (KDVR) — Concert season is in full swing at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. There will be over 19 different performers at the iconic concert venue this month.
Whether you want to check out Walker Hayes, All Time Low, or Bill Strings there will be a wide variety of options in May.
What is the concert schedule?
Here is a look at the full list of concerts that will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2023 as of May 2:
- May 2: Hippo Campus
- May 3: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
- May 4: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
- May 5: Walker Hayes
- May 6: Ganja White Night
- May 7: Ganja White Night
- May 9: Shane Smith & The Saints
- May 10: Chelsea Handler
- May 11: Billy Strings
- May 12: Billy Strings
- May 13: Gary Clark Jr.
- May 14: John Summit
- May 15: Dermot Kennedy
- May 16: Dermot Kennedy
- May 20: Global Dub Festival
- May 21: Opiuo
- May 23: All Time Low
- May 24: Nate Bargatze
- May 25: Two Friends
- May 26: Chromeo & Hot Chip
- May 27: Old Dominion
- May 28: Old Dominion
- May 29: LCD Soundsystem
- May 30: LCD Soundsystem
- May 31: Lord Huron
More than 90 concerts will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre during the 2023 concert season.