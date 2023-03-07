DENVER (KDVR) — If you are making plans for this year and want to check out some live music, there are several opportunities.
The Fillmore Auditorium is located at 1510 Clarkson St. in Denver and has a capacity of 3,700.
Over 15 concerts have already been announced for the Fillmore.
Full list of concerts
Here is a look at the full list of concerts that will take place at Fillmore Auditorium in 2023:
- March 8: Hardy- The Mockingbird and The Crow Tour
- March 10: August Burns Red
- March 12: Dreamcatcher
- April 1: Steel Panther
- April 2: Key Glock
- April 4: Aly & AJ
- April 13: 17th Paper Fashion Show
- May 3: Skinny Puppy
- May 7: Lil Wayne
- May 18: Kali Uchis
- May 19: First Aid Kit
- May 20: Placebo
- May 21: The Interrupters & Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls & Hepcat
- May 29: $NOT
- June 9: Sisters of Mercy
- June 12: Thrice
- June 19: Logic: The College Park Tour with special guest Juicy J
As more concerts are added, we will update this story.