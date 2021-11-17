Full interview: Woman accused in dad’s murder speaks from jail

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The woman accused in the disappearance and murder of her 81-year-old adoptive father sat down for an interview with FOX31 from the Jefferson County jail.
Savannah Wilson, 24, is accused of accessory to the first-degree murder of Gail Wilson, of Lakewood, who police believe was killed and dismembered, his body parts disposed around Denver. Her boyfriend, Ricardo Perez, is accused of first-degree murder.
In an interview with FOX31’s Ashley Michels, Savannah Wilson speaks out, calling her father’s death “an accident.”
Watch the full interview in the FOX31 player above.
