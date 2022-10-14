Cody Coon escaped from the Boulder County courtroom and is still on the run. (Credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a wanted fugitive.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Cody Coon ran from the Boulder County Jail courtroom on Sept. 27 and has not been located since.

BCSO said that on Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. Coon entered the Boulder County Jail courtroom, which is located outside the secured perimeter at 3200 Airport Rd. When the judge placed Coon into the custody of BCSO, Coon exited the courtroom and ran out the front entrance of the jail.

According to BCSO, deputies chased Coon for a short distance but were unable to catch him. A witness told deputies that they spotted a man who fit Coon’s description fleeing the area on a bike.

An hour later, shortly after 3 p.m., BCSO said a deputy saw Coon on a bike near Canyon Boulevard and 14th Street in Boulder. Multiple deputies then searched the area but were still unable to locate Coon.

Coon is still at large and believed to be in the Boulder area.

Coon is wanted on several active felony arrest warrants which include:

Resisting arrest

Second-degree assault on a peace officer

Retaliation against a witness and victim

Eluding police

Anyone with information on Coon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 303-441-4444. Deputies ask the public not to contact Coon and instead call law enforcement.

According to BCSO, there is no current risk to the public.