COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Commerce City police have shut down E. 56th Avenue between Brighton Boulevard and Vasquez Boulevard due to a fuel spill at the Suncor Refinery on Friday morning.

E. 56th Ave. between Brighton Blvd. and Vasquez Blvd. is closed due to a fuel spill at Suncor. CCPD is assisting @Suncor and @SACFD200 with traffic control. Unknown ETA for re-opening but expected to be a lengthy closure. pic.twitter.com/tcPerXvtbK — Commerce City, CO (@CommerceCityCO) December 4, 2020

Authorities have not provided a time when the area will reopen.