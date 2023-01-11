ESTES PARK, Colo (KDVR) — Frozen Dead Guy Days, one of the state’s most quirky events, will indeed happen in 2023 but it comes with a move to a new venue.

The event, which will happen March 17 through 19, will kick off a new chapter in Estes Park, according to a release by Visit Estes Park.

“We’re very excited to give new life to this iconic Colorado festival, while maintaining its quirky vibe,” CEO of Visit Estes Park Kara Franker said in a release.

Event coordinators announced in November 2022 that the event was canceled for the 2023 season. Among the reasons they cited for the cancellation were operational hurdles and a lack of partnership from the town of Nederland, where it had been held for 20 years.

The crazy-but-true story that led to the event happened in Nederland when the frozen body of a deceased Norwegian man was found in a shed there.

Bredo Morstøl died in 1989 and his family cryogenically froze his body and shipped it to the U.S. His legend grew amongst Nederland residents and a festival was created to pay tribute to him.

In 2022, after being canceled for two years, over 20,000 people attended the festival, according Visit Estes Park.

The event will be held at the Estes Park Events Complex and the Stanley Hotel.

The typical FDGD events such as coffin races and a polar plunge will happen this year, in addition to new events such as a deadman fashion show and a “Bands & Bloodys Sunday Brunch.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward funding workforce housing and childcare solutions in Estes Park.

Tickets for the event will go on sale in late January.