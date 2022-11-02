NEDERLAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The world-renowned Nederland festival known as the Frozen Dead Guy Days has been chilled for the 2023 season.

According to the Frozen Dead Guy Days Facebook page, the unique weekend-long event has been canceled for March 2023.

“FDGD 2023 is canceled due to numerous factors including our own operational hurdles returning after a two-year COVID hiatus, a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and the challenges of large event production on the safety and security fronts,” said Sarah Mosely Martin, festival co-owner.

According to the event, Frozen Dead Guy Days celebrates the weird but true story of Norwegian native “Grandpa” Bredo Morstel who became a local sensation after his frozen body was found in a Nederland Tuff Shed in 1995.

“Grandpa” has been cryogenically frozen under dry ice in Nederland ever since, and the festival honors him annually with fun and quirky traditions like coffin races and frozen t-shirt contests.

“FDGD started as a small festival and took on a life of its own. We have experienced growing pains over the past many years, as has Nederland,” said Martin.

While Frozen Dead Guy Days has been chilled for 2023, many fans hope the event won’t remain frozen in time forever.