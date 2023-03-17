DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. Whether you want to check out the National Alpaca Show, grab some crawfish and beer, or get into the St. Patrick’s holiday spirit, there is something for everyone.

Weather-wise, the weekend will see slow warming with dry conditions. Expect mostly sunny skies across much of the state on Saturday with cooler highs in the low 40s. Sunday is a bit warmer in Denver with temperatures nearing the 50-degree mark.

Things to do this weekend

Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.