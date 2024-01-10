DENVER (KDVR) — The quirky Colorado tradition known as Frozen Dead Guy Days is set to take place in March, and the lineup has been released.

Spoiler alert: The weekend is filled with coffin races, and a polar plunge, but there won’t be an actual frozen dead guy.

The over-20-year-old tradition dates back to 1989 when Bredo Morstoel died from a heart condition in Norway. However, instead of a proper burial, he was packed in dry ice, placed in liquid nitrogen and eventually transferred to Colorado to live with his daughter and grandson in Nederland.

After multiple laws were passed in Nederland regarding frozen bodies, Grandpa Bredo was allowed to stay. Then, he became a media sensation.

The three-day-long event takes place in Nederland usually, but this year the festivities will be in Estes Park.

Coloradans will have to wait until the weekend of March 15 for Frozen Dead Guy Days, but the schedule is out now.

On Friday, The Blue Ball will be held at the Stanley Hotel. The event will have live music, dancing, DJs and more.

Saturday, March 16 kicks off the most well-known activities with coffin races. If you’ve never participated before, teams of “pallbearers” will race through a course of obstacles with a coffin.

Sunday, March 17 finishes off the weekend with themed brunch menus around town, and the polar plunge.

Fourteen artists and bands have already been announced for the live music at the weekend event.

The final headliner has yet to be announced.

If you’re looking for some cold activities – that don’t directly involve cryonics – join Colorado in celebrating Grandpa Bredo and his chilly story.