Frontier grounded flights due to technical issues, canceled shortly after

DENVER (KDVR) — All Frontier Airlines flights were grounded due to automation issues, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The Air Traffic Control System Command Center canceled the ground stop after 10 a.m. MDT.

As Frontier is based in Denver, all flights being grounded may cause issues at Denver International Airport and around the country throughout the morning and possibly throughout the day.

An estimated time was not provided for the length of the stop or details on the technical issues.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.