DENVER (KDVR) — Frontier Airlines is increasing the number of gates at Denver International Airport by more than 50% once a new project is complete.

The airport’s CEO Phil Washington, who has been tapped to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, joined Frontier CEO Barry Biffle and Denver City Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore for the groundbreaking.

The project, a new ground load facility on the east side of Concourse A, will increase the number of gates Frontier has from 9 to 14. Frontier is also extending its lease at the airport for 10 years once the gates are occupied.

The gates will be ground loaded, which means passengers will be able to board and deboard the plane from the front and the rear.

