DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Colo. (KDVR) — Frontier is changing the way you fly with the airline come 2024.

Denver City Council has approved a lease agreement with Frontier Airlines that will expand its number of gates at Denver International Airport from nine gates to 14.

Currently, Frontier flies to 80 cities nonstop from Denver. With the increased number of gates, the airline can increase the number of flights they offer.

Not only does Frontier plan to extend the number of gates, but they also plan to build a new waiting area near Terminal A. The new facility will be 120,000 square feet and all ground level with no jetways. Passengers will board the flights from the tarmac.

Renderings of the new 120,000 square foot waiting area. Photos courtesy of Frontier Airlines.

The plan amends the contract for a total cost of more than $1.1 billion with a two-year construction end date of Dec. 31, 2024. The airline also agrees to give Denver Public Schools $600,000 for their 2022 Summer Youth Employment Program that will serve 194 young people across the city.

Frontier is signing a 10-year deal with DIA that will keep hundreds of jobs in the Mile High City for another decade.