ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — An Englewood man says his wheelchair was damaged by Frontier Airlines during the process of returning home to Denver.

Kelly Taylor said he was notified his wheelchair had been damaged after completing a return trip from Las Vegas to Denver last Thursday.

“I want everyone to know about this stuff. It needs to be fixed,” Taylor said.

Taylor said his specialized wheelchair costs between $2,000-$5,000 and takes 2-4 months to design.

In a statement released by Frontier, they airline said in part that they are in the process of paying for Taylor’s wheelchair and will reimburse him for his airfare.

“It’s like they want to buy me away and sweep me under the carpet,” he added. “I’m not gonna let that happen.”