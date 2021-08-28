Front Range ozone unhealthy for sensitive groups, northern part most affected air quality

DENVER (KDVR) — Despite clear skies along the Front Range, the ozone concentrations are unhealthy for sensitive groups and an action alert day has been issued by state health officials until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Air Quality Index measured 58 for ozone concentrations, which is moderate level and unusually sensitive people should not engage in extended outside activity.

Particulate matter fell in the good range on the AQI.

Wildfire smoke is expected to settle into the northern part of the Front Range throughout the day, which will decrease the quality of the air. Isolated storms are forecast Saturday afternoon with the more severe expected on the Eastern Plains.