Front Range cities eye side street plowing for weekend snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — As cities across the Denver metro prepare for snow removal, many Coloradans are asking, “What about the side streets?“

Various Front Range municipalities do not touch residential streets when measurable snow falls. But our upcoming storm is different. Many cities and towns are positioning for a stronger approach due to the amount of snow that’s expected.

Geoff Wells, Broomfield’s superintendent of street services, is already clocking long hours. He was busy Wednesday on calls with the National Weather Service.

“Our contractual plows will be busy until this storm is over,” Wells said.

Wells is expecting at least a foot of snow. For Broomfield, that means residential plows will be making continuous two-lane passes every eight hours. Wells said it’s more of an aggressive attack– a change that came in city planning following a snowstorm in November 2019.

“We had some very unsatisfied residents [following that storm],” he said “It was very cold. We had a lot of ice.”

In Denver, every residential street will get one pass every 12 hours, according to Heather Burke, spokesperson of Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“It’s going to take continuous plowing operations,” Burke explained. “Our residential plows are going to have round-the-clock coverage.”

Lakewood, however, is sticking to its traditional approach.

“It’s a little early for us to really know how the storm is going to play out,” said Stacie Oulton, spokesperson for the City of Lakewood.

Denver’s neighbor to the west will wait until after its busiest streets are passable before determining if residential streets will get any love.

“It costs a minimum of $80,000 for each storm to plow the 204 miles of residential streets in Lakewood,” Oulton said.

Every municipality is different in approach. Many have snow removal plans posted on city websites.