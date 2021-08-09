Front Range Air Quality Alert: Action Day extended through Tuesday afternoon

DENVER (KDVR) – Health officials on Monday extended the Action Alert Day yet again for multiple pollutants through 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment along with the Regional Air Quality Council issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke in multiple Colorado counties that extends until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Health officials said due to the continued transport of wildfire smoke into Colorado, fine particulate concentrations are expected to be in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” to “Unhealthy” range throughout the Front Range on Monday and Tuesday.

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.

Officials said the highest ozone level in the Air Quality Index was 112, recorded at 1 p.m., which indicates “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” ozone air quality.

The highest particulate matter registered at 126 on the AQI, which indicates “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Particulate Matter” air quality.

Health officials say if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than five miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.