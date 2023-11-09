DENVER (KDVR) – A construction company is working with police in Wheat Ridge after someone stole a large engine and more.

According to a post on the Wheat Ridge Police Department’s Facebook page, the engine is a Caterpillar C6.6 engine. Other attachments were also stolen and the total value of stolen equipment is more than $50,000.

The thief is believed to have used a front loader from a nearby construction site during the theft as the stolen engine weighs over 1,000 pounds, according to the release and Caterpillar’s product description.

The theft happened on Oct. 16 around 2:30 a.m. Police say the suspect drove the loader from Qual Street and along Ridge Road in order to get to the business they were stealing from on Parfet Street.

Video shared by WRPD shows the loader being driven down Parfet Street shortly before the suspect walks back up the street to a pickup truck and drives away.

The pickup truck used to get away from the scene is believed to be a white late-90s Chevrolet 3500 with marker lights on the front of the cab’s roof.

Anyone who lives in the area and may have surveillance video is asked to call WRPD Investigations Technician Annalise Sankar at (303) 235-2987 or email investigations@ci.wheatridge.co.us.