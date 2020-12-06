From taco shop to Chautauqua Park, monolith making rounds in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Another mysterious day for the monolith as one popped up in Chautauqua Park in South Boulder, according to photos sent in by a KDVR viewer.

Chautauqua Park in Boulder, photo submitted by Dave Steinmann

A similar looking monolith, possibly the same one, was posted up in front of McDevitt Taco Supply in South Boulder on Saturday.

The origin of the monolith is still unknown but first appeared in a remote area of the desert in Utah. Following its disappearance, another monolith structure was reported in Romania. That one has since disappeared, as well.

California was the next location after Romania for the 10-foot tall object. Video posted online allegedly shows a group of men taking it down from its temporary spot in the Golden State.

According to the Associated Press, the men were wearing night-vision goggles toppling what appears to be the monolith before dawn while chanting “Christ is king” and “America First.” One man also is heard saying to the camera: “We don’t want illegal aliens from Mexico or outer space.”

The pressing question is: Where will this metallic structure end up next? KDVR will continue tracking it and post updates as they are received.