DENVER (KDVR) — September is a month of change in Colorado that to some, can feel like a wild rollercoaster ride of dips, turns, and rises.

Record-breaking temperatures have in the forecast all week, with highs near 100 degrees

The latest 100 degree day on record in September was on Sept. 5, 2020 when 101 degrees was recorded.

The average date of the first freeze of the season in Denver is Oct. 7. The earliest first freeze on record was Sept. 8, 1962. The record for the latest first freeze was Nov. 15, 1944.

The average date of the first snowfall in Denver is Oct. 18.

The first measurable snowfall of the 2021 season did not arrive until Dec. 10, which is the latest first snowfall on record.

On the flip side, the first measurable snowfall of the 2020 winter season came on Sept. 8, which is tied for the second earliest snowfall on record.

Looking at the forecast over the last few years shows how different Colorado can be this time of year. From highs in the 30s to highs in the 80s and 90s.

Here is a look at the 7-day forecast from Sept. 8 in 2020, 2021, and 2022:

Denver finished the 2021-22 season with a total of 49.4 inches of snow, which was just below the average seasonal normal snowfall of 56.9 inches.

During the 2020-2021 season, Denver finished the season with 80.2 inches of snowfall. However, 27.1 inches of that total came during a March blizzard in 2021.

Be sure to bookmark these tools to help you stay informed of the weather changes as new data comes in from the Pinpoint Weather Team.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.