From corn to cash: The origin of Fritzler’s Farm maze

LA SALLE, Colo. (KDVR) — The corn maze phase began around 20 years ago as a way for farmers to help with their annual income.

For one farmer in La Salle, it turned out to be the best idea he ever grew.

Hoop-n-hoola, verti-scope, pillow jump — nomenclature you would not normally hear on a typical farm. Glenn Fritzler’s farm is anything but typical.

In 2002, in order to augment the farm’s income, Fritzler thought he would cut a maze in his corn.

“The bank was knocking on our door and we needed another source of income,” said Fritzler.

Local farmers made fun of him.

“They just couldn’t imagine why anybody would want to pay to walk through a cornfield,” said Fritzler.

The questions kept coming.

“The first question Matt Lauer asked me was, ‘Isn’t it a shame that farmers have to stoop to corn mazes to make a living?’”

Twenty years later, Matt Lauer is no longer where he was, but Fritzler’s corn maze, now called the Fritzler Farm Park, is still here.

“It’s been very successful and it’s so successful that it saved the farm,” said Fritzler.

With a 15-acre corn maze and over 24 additional attractions, Fritzler does not even grow crops for consumption anymore.

“Fritzler Farm Park will be here for a very, very long time.”

On the farm where Fritzler was born and raised, an idea grew, and he is still happily reaping what he sowed.

“We did plant the right seed,” Fritzler said.