DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve ever forgotten something in an Uber, you’re not alone.

In fact, the ridesharing app publishes an annual “lost and found” list that includes the most commonly forgotten items, as well as the most forgetful cities.

There is also a list of what Uber dubbed the most unique items lost last year.

Forgetting your phone or wallet in an Uber is one thing, but what if you forgot your fog machine or unicycle?

Well, some riders did.

The most unique items forgotten by Uber riders last year

Many of the most unique items could be considered highly sentimental to the riders that lost them, including a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament and paintings of a rider’s wife.

There were a few unique living things that riders forgot. Most were pets, such as turtles or hamsters, but one rider reported to Uber that they lost their girlfriend.

One rider reported that they had lost “self-respect, mostly” in their Uber.

While it wasn’t a specific item on its “most unique” list, Uber did say that 2022 saw an uptick in people reporting lost eggs.

Uber also saw an increase in people forgetting marijuana in its many forms, from bags of it to pens.

What were the most commonly forgotten items?

Many of the most common items were things people likely wouldn’t want to go without, including keys, laptops and wallets.

However, clothing came in as the No. 1 most forgotten item last year. Shawls in particular were forgotten by 30 riders, according to Uber.

The five most commonly forgotten items:

Clothing Phones Backpacks and Purses Wallets Headphones

The most forgetful cities

Jacksonville, Florida, was dubbed the most “forgetful” city by Uber. Florida actually had two cities on the top 10 list, with Miami coming in at No. 6.

Texas also had two lost-item-prone cities — San Antonio and Houston — that made the top five.

The five most “forgetful” cities:

Jacksonville, Florida San Antonio, Texas Palm Springs, California Houston, Texas Salt Lake City, Utah

Denver has actually never made it on Uber’s list of most forgetful cities.