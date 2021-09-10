Fritzler Farm honors 9/11 victims with corn maze design

LASALLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado’s Fritzler Farm Park is hosting a tribute to those who died 20 years ago in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Fritzler Farm Park is partnering with the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor 9/11 victims and their families through a special maze design.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named for fallen 9/11 firefighter Stephen Siller, aids fallen first responders’ families, injured veterans, and other causes related to emergency workers. Tunnel to Towers recently helped Officer Eric Talley‘s family following his death in the Boulder King Soopers shooting in March.

Fritzler Farm’s corn maze will be shaped into the Tunnel to Towers logo — a firefighter holding the American flag — which will welcome visitors starting Sept. 19. For more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, visit t2t.org.