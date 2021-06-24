Frisco, other Summit County areas ramp up fire restrictions

FRISCO, Colo. (KDVR) – An increasing fire danger in Summit County has prompted areas to step up fire restrictions.

Since the Town of Frisco went into Stage 1 fire restrictions on June 11, the fire danger in Summit County has been rising due to dry weather and the subsequent low moisture content in natural live fuels.

On Thursday, Frisco said it will enter Stage 2 fire restrictions in coordination with Summit County Government, the White River National Forest, and the Towns of Blue River, Breckenridge, Dillon and Silverthorne.

What does Stage 2 fire restrictions mean?

All outdoor open fires, such as campfires, warming fires, bonfires, or the prescribed and/or agricultural burning of fence rows, slash piles, fields, wildlands, trash and debris, are prohibited. Fires in campgrounds or picnic areas (developed recreation sites), which are contained in a permanent metal or concrete fire pit or grate that the USDA Forest Services has installed and maintained, are prohibited.

All wood and/or charcoal fires are prohibited, even if in a device approved by a local fire agency, such as a covered fire pit or charcoal grill. This means that all backyard fires in fire pits and similar devices fueled by wood or charcoal are prohibited.

Smoking is prohibited outdoors, along with the disposal of burning objects outdoors, such as but not limited to any cigarette, cigar, or match. Smoking is allowed in an enclosed vehicle or building or while stopped in an area that is at least three feet in diameter and is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

The use and/or sale of fireworks are prohibited.

The use of tracer ammunition, including recreational use of any projectile containing explosive material, incendiary material, or other chemical substance is prohibited. An administrative closure of the Summit County shooting range will go into effect on Friday, June 25 as well. To clarify- shooting in general is not prohibited under Stage 2 fire restrictions, but gun owners are asked to be aware of their surroundings and use sound judgement before ever discharging a firearm.

The operation of a chainsaw is prohibited, unless the chainsaw has a USDA or Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) approved spark arrester properly installed and in working order. Also, the chainsaw operator must have a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (with a minimum 8 oz. capacity and rating of 2A) and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use at all times.

Blasting, grinding, welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame outdoors is prohibited.

The use of charcoal and/or wood pellet grills, smokers and barbecues, coal and wood burning stoves and sheepherder’s stoves are prohibited. To clarify- pellet grills/smokers with electric ignitors, such as Traeger Grills, are also prohibited under Stage 2 fire restrictions.

Hot air balloons are prohibited.

Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without an effective and properly installed USDA or Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) approved spark arrestor is prohibited.

Off-highway vehicles may only be used on established roads, motorized trails, or established parking areas. They may only park in an area devoid of vegetation within at least 10 feet of the vehicle. They may not be used off of established roads, trails, or parking areas.

Permitted activities:

Liquid or gas-fueled devices such as heating devices, such as mushroom heaters; stoves; grills; lanterns; fire pits; fireplaces; or fire tables that include shut-off valves are permitted when used in an area at least three or more feet from flammable materials such as grasses or pine needles.

Fires contained inside permanent structures, such as any fire contained within a fireplace, stove, wood burning stove, or pellet stove designed for and located within a fully enclosed permanent structure, are permitted.

Smoking is only allowed in an enclosed vehicle or building or while stopped in an area that is at least three feet in diameter and is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Sale of firewood and charcoal is allowed only if a sign is placed at all locations of such inventory that advises that Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect and that all charcoal and wood fired outdoor fires are prohibited by law.