DENVER (KDVR) — Frigid temperatures are forcing changes to the Marade Monday.

It’s possible the weather on Monday could be more harsh than what Colorado experienced over the weekend.

Organizers with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission said while the event will still go on, they want to make sure everyone is safe, beginning with the most vulnerable population; the elderly.

Video from last year’s Marade in downtown Denver shows the large crowds at the annual march and parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Thousands are expected again this year, despite the cold.

“This is the very first holiday that commemorates someone’s character,” said Dr. Vern L. Howard.

Howard, the chairman of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission, had been a pioneer in keeping the tradition going. He said the extremely cold temps won’t stop the annual event now in its 39th year.

“We’re in Denver, we know it’s going to be cold, so we need to dress accordingly because as of right now the show will go on,” said Howard.

There will be some added changes. Programs have been shortened to limit exposure. There will be a 30-minute delay to the start of the march. The Marade proceeds down East Colfax Avenue and ends at Civic Center Park.

The program at City Park will now begin at 10 a.m. and the annual bike ride has been postponed.

Organizers are discouraging in-person attendance for seniors, small children, pets, and anyone with underlying medical conditions. Organizers emphasized there are other ways to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. without risking safety in the cold.

“Our older colleagues have a couple of challenges that don’t exist for some of the younger population,” said Dr. Ben Usatch, UC Health’s Medical Director of Highlands Ranch Emergency Department. “Number one is the fact senior citizens are likely to be on a number of medications.

He told FOX31 that interferes with the body’s normal regulation. The other thing is seniors tend to have less of an ability to shiver which helps create heat.

“They have thinner skin which is going to give them less of an ability to protect themselves against the elements. Probably one of the most devastating and meaningful limitations is a sense of isolation,” Dr. Usatch said.

Dr. Usatch said it’s a good idea to check on seniors in your family and neighborhood during this time.

Meanwhile, in case you are planning on attending the Marade in person or spending a reasonable amount of time outdoors, here are a few tips to stay safe.

Wear layers of clothing

Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

Drink plenty of fluids and warm/hot drinks.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

Windbreakers are recommended due to anticipated wind chill.

Hand and feet warmers are recommended.

Indoor events are taking place throughout the weekend and into the week across the state, a

full list of events can be found on the DRMLKJRCHC website.