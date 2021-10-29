Fright Acres will reopen this weekend following suspicious fire

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fright Acres haunted house attraction that burned on Monday will reopen for Halloween weekend.

The fire caused more than $50,000 in damage and police have called the fire suspicious.

The investigation is focused on two people seen on surveillance video walking into a building at Fright Acres shortly before the fire started.

The owners of Fright Acres said there are three areas left to walk through and the attraction will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 p.m. There will be a rerouted trail at Fright Acres due to the fire.

General Admission for this weekend will be $20.00 instead of $30.00 and a Fast Pass will be $40.00 instead of $45.00.

A GoFundMe page is set up to help the family.