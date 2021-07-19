‘It doesn’t seem real,’ friends pay tribute to Colorado mom killed during crime spree

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A mother of four is being remembered for her spirit and infectious smile, after she was killed during a crime spree and car jacking in Centennial last week.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and Littleton Police told FOX31 after unsuccessfully trying to steal a car on Thursday, July 15 shortly before 10 p.m., a suspect eventually stole a car near Broadway and Dry Creek Road.

Witnesses said they saw a white sedan driving erratically before crossing the center line of the road and crashing into another car, killing Heidi Glover.

Glover worked at a local day care, and the news of her death was a shock to co-workers and friends.

“I actually did not believe her husband when he called me,” said Glover’s co-worker Janea Lynch. “I thought it was a dream and I had to call him back because I was not understanding it.”

Glover leaves behind a large family, including two daughters, two sons and a husband.

“One will be a freshman, one will be a senior then a sophomore in college and one in her 20s, so important times to miss mom,” said her friend Missy Griffin. “She was always cheering for everybody if you were playing her daughter’s team, she’d cheer for you when you were up.”

Friends have created a GoFundMe to support Glover’s family during this difficult time.