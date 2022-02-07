Friends in Denver of Yana Rose react to her death in Europe

DENVER (KDVR) – We’re hearing more from the friends of Yana Rose, a Denver woman who was found dead in Europe, her husband was recently arrested in connection with that case.

The impact of her death was felt by friends and family across the world, including right here in Denver.

Spanish police said her husband, Michael Hoseyni, dragged her body down a flight of stairs at a hotel in southern Spain, placed it in the trunk of a car then bought tools: a shovel, an axe, among other items, to bury her.

This end, while tragic for her friends, they said, does not define the person Rose was.

“We took Odissi dance classes together, she was my dance partner,” Taka Carnes, a friend of Rose, said.

Carnes is sad about the loss of her friend she’d become very close to over the last year.

Rose went on a trip with her husband to Europe in August.

“Everything seemed ok with her and she was very excited,” Carnes said.

That optimism turned to sadness after Rose was found dead in Spain, in January.

Her husband, Michael Hoseyni, was arrested when he arrived back in Europe, also in January.

“She was a beautiful, sweet, kind, generous woman, after the end of, sorry, after the end of every dance class she would always give us offerings, bring us food or give us chocolate,” Carnes said.

Carnes said she and Rose was optimistic about her trip to Europe and was excited about starting up their dance lessons together when she was expected to return in December.

“I just gave her a hug and told her that I was so happy for her and so excited,” Carnes said.

Her untimely death and the manner which she died is still a sore point for Carnes, who felt bonded to her friend through their love of dance.

“I was in shock and it really kind of took a few days of processing,” Carnes said.

Rose’s mother told FOX31 from Russia she hopes to have her daughter cremated and have her remains returned to home.