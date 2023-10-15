Lafayette, Colo. (KDVR) — Lafayette Police, alongside family and friends, are searching for 29-year-old Brody Jaskul.

Loved ones of Jaskul say they haven’t seen him since he left his home last Wednesday, Oct. 11 around 11 a.m. His family says there are unusual circumstances surrounding his disappearance and that it’s unlike him to go this long without trying to reach out to someone.

All of Brody’s personal belongings, his keys, phone and wallet were all left at home, which is one of his loved ones’ main concerns.

“If he had left with his phone or wallet we wouldn’t be as worried, but just the way he left and some of the stuff he’s been dealing with lately has us really worried,” Benjamin Daly, Jaskul’s best friend told FOX31.

Daly said Jaskul has had a rough few months and has been dealing with some very difficult things.

Daly sends a message to his best friend, saying “His friends and families are really worried, and we just want to know that he’s okay. If he could reach out to us somehow and just let us know that he’s okay that would be the best.”

He’s described as 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds with a slender build. He has short, dirty blonde hair with a reddish beard and blue eyes.

If you think you have seen Brody Jaskul, or would like to help in the search, please contact the Boulder County Police Department at 303-441-4444.

For further information, please contact Benjamin Daly at 303-947-9395 or Susan Daly at 303-909-9168.