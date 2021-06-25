Friends, family of missing Colorado woman connected to Florida building collapse hope for her safe return home

DENVER (KDVR) — Friends and family members of Cassondra Stratton say they are still hopeful that she will return home following a fatal building collapse involving a multi-story condo near Miami that happened on Thursday morning. At least four people are dead and hundreds of others are still missing.

Stratton is a Denver resident who was staying in the condo during the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s the husband of Michael Stratton, a Denver-based political consultant who has worked on ten presidential campaigns. He told FOX31 that he was on the phone with Cassondra when the collapse happened.

She was also friends with several people including Laraine Memola. The two met in 2010 thanks to a friendship they shared with Gia Allemend who was known for competing on ‘The Bachelor: On the Wings of Love’.

“(Cassondra) was very vibrant and alive and she’s the picture of life itself,” Memola said. “To hear that something so devastating like that happened to her, when you know someone in there it makes this all the more real.”

Cassondra’s husband Mike also released a statement on Friday after speaking with FOX31 nearly 24 hours after the collapse. He thanked everyone for their continued thoughts and prayers:

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and is keeping Cassie in their thoughts and prayers, but most of all to the brave men and women working around the clock in unimaginable conditions to bring her and others home. Our family is forever grateful. Cassie is a wife, mother and true friend to so many. She brings a vivacious love of life to everything she does—whether as an actress, model or pilates instructor. Thank you again for your continued prayers.”

Governor Jared Polis released a statement on Friday night about Stratton saying, ““Our heart goes out the Stratton family during what must be an unimaginable and distressful time. The Governor has spoken with Mike and prays for Cassie.”