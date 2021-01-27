Friends, family ask for help locating at-risk man in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Friends and family of a 30-year-old, at-risk man who has been missing since the beginning of January are hoping someone in the Jefferson County area can help them locate him.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Graham Hebert walked away from an elder care facility in the 10000 block of West Berry Drive in Littleton.

Hebert is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing a white North Face hoodie, a hat and possibly a green coat.

Although the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that he went missing on Jan. 25, a source who knows Hebert said he went missing on Jan. 1.

Public assistance and volunteer search teams are needed to locate Hebert. The next search is planned for Sunday.

Anyone who is interested in joining the search or has tips on Hebert’s whereabouts can call Michelle at 720-217-5366.