DENVER (KDVR) — The community held a vigil on Thursday for Nick Cordova, the Blue Pan employee who was killed on his way home from work in the early morning of Saturday, Nov. 18.

Coworkers say the community is grieving heavily from the loss.

“I saw Nick as almost a father figure. I think a lot of us did over at Blue Pan,” Patrick Marro said. “As much as we’d always joke saying I was his son, he was my dad. You know, on another level, it really could’ve been that.”

Nick Cordova was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding a scooter home from work. (KDVR)

Cordova worked at Blue Pan in the Highland neighborhood for about five years. Coworkers say he had a knack for connecting with people.

“I’ve never met someone so thoughtful, so compassionate, so much empathy for people around him, whether that be his coworkers or strangers on the street,” his friend Brant Hansil said.

Driver sought in deadly Speer Boulevard crash

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said Cordova was riding his moped on Speer Boulevard, near Grove Street, when he was hit. The driver then took off. The suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV with front-end damage.

A stock image of a Chevrolet Trailblazer distributed by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, which seeks a similar vehicle in a deadly Nov. 18, 2023, hit-and-run crash (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

During the vigil Thursday afternoon, the community urged city leaders to make this stretch of Speer Boulevard safer for pedestrians.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure was awarded a federal grant this year to make improvements around the city. Community advocates hope this can include Speer Boulevard through the Highland neighborhood.

“As members of the community, we are heartbroken that our neighbors keep dying preventable deaths on Denver streets,” said Alejandra Castaneda, an advocate for safer streets. “Today we’re asking the mayor, our city council representatives and DOTI decision makers to expand the study to include this section of Speer Boulevard where Nick was killed.”

Police are still looking for the driver who hit Cordova. Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).