COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A memorial outside of Club Q has grown throughout the day Sunday as friends of those who died and community members come to pay their respects.

A place that celebrates love and acceptance was hit with hate. A friend of two of the victims, Jay came to the memorial Sunday afternoon to process.

“I come to this place as if it’s my second home. It is my second home,” he said. “This is very sad for all of us. If you knew who these two people were because they did not, did not deserve this.”

It was just before midnight when Colorado Springs police say a 22-year-old walked through the doors at Club Q and immediately began firing shots with a long rifle. The Associated Press said the gun was an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon, according to a law enforcement official.

Those shots killed at least five people and injured 25 others. The club said bargoers were able to subdue the shooter before anyone else could be hurt. Officers arrived on scene within about three minutes.

Kenia Salgado, a Colorado Springs resident came to the memorial as an ally.

”It’s really a close community over here and I have a lot of friends part of the LGBTQ community and it’s just not fair so we wanted to come out here to support everybody and show some love,” Salgado said.

A drag show was taking place at the time of the shooting, though police are still investigating whether this can be labeled a hate crime.

“Stop spreading this hate. There is no need. These are not people who are going to come for you,” Alison Reidy, an LGBTQ+ mother who offered hugs at the memorial said. “There’s not an agenda, they are not going to recruit everyone, no just leave them alone.”