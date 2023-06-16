DENVER (KDVR) — Friends and family of two innocent victims from Monday’s mass shooting during the Nuggets’ championship celebration are raising money to help cover their medical bills.

Keith Sabland and Trejon Hamilton were with a group of friends at 20th and Market streets to celebrate the Denver Nuggets late Monday night into early Tuesday morning when they were shot.

“We should have left earlier, but we were just sitting in front of ViewHouse having a good time, and things just took a turn for the worse,” Sabland’s girlfriend, Rebeca Barraza, said.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting was part of a drug deal happening across the street.

“There was shoving and then someone just pulled out a gun and just started shooting,” Hamilton’s girlfriend, Tina Pham, said.

Sabland was shot three times in the leg and stomach. His friends say his health is improving, but he is still in critical condition at Denver Health.

“He has fluids in his chest that they’re checking and blood clots they’re trying to get rid of, and they’re fixing his leg,” Barraza said.

Sabland is described as an outgoing, outdoorsy and friendly person. He recently graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and plans to go into finance.

“He’s in there fighting for his life, so I’m out here fighting to make sure he’s set up for success when he gets out of the hospital,” friend Tim Burke said.

How to help these mass shooting victims

Burke is spearheading fundraising efforts for Sabland. The goal is to raise $100,000 to help pay for medical expenses and salary replacement while he is unable to work his job as a waiter.

“It’s going to be a really long road ahead for Keith. He’s gonna go through physical therapy and potentially more surgeries to hopefully get the plates and screws out of his leg,” Burke said.

Hamilton was shot twice in the leg and stomach. His family describes his health as “day-to-day” but they are hopeful he will make a full recovery.

“He’s super humble. Super sweet. He’s so funny,” Pham said. “It’s crazy because Tre and I never go out.”

However, she said he is such a big Nuggets fan and wanted to celebrate their historic win.

“Tre is born and raised here. He’s been a Nuggets fan his whole life, so this is super big for us,” Pham said.

She says Hamilton attended Colorado State University but has plans to return to school for a business degree. He lives in Greeley and will celebrate his 24th birthday next week.

“All he does is work. He doesn’t go to clubs and go out downtown,” his mother, Gloria Moses, said.

Hamilton’s family has also started a fundraiser to help cover medical expenses and missed work. He and Pham had also previously scheduled a move from Greeley to Denver next week.