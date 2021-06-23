Friends and bandmates reflect on fallen Officer Gordon Beesley’s legacy

DENVER (KDVR) — Before Gordon Beesley become a beloved officer, he had already made a splash in the local music scene. Those who were beside him during his time as a musician say it’s not just because of his talent but also because of his uplifting character.

Tommy Nahulu was friends with Beesley back in the day when many nights were spent on a stage.

“Even after a show, when you’re going to give him a hug, he was just always happy,” said Nahulu.

Fellow drummer Nathan Nicholson met Beesley in the ’90s.

“He had a lot of energy. I was like ‘Man, this guy! He’s great, you know!’ He was what I was aspiring to be,” said Nicholson.

Beesley shared his musical talents with several bands in Denver. One of those was the Brethren Fast. Bass player Mik Messina remembers Beesley as a shining light.

“Biggest hearted, most caring and giving person,” said Messina.

The sudden loss of Beesley was something Messina could not fathom. Messina’s health is quickly deteriorating and Beesley made plans to visit him Wednesday.

“He was coming to wish me a good life on the road for getting to other side,” said Messina.

That meeting would sadly never happen. Messina said his brother and fellow Brethren Fast bandmate also passed away recently, along with the band’s sound guy.

But Messina looks past the heartache and dreams about an inevitable reunion.

“Apparently, God needs the Brethren Fast up there,” said Messina.

“That’s what makes me at least look at least it in that way as opposed to the crying way.”