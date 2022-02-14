Friend of Yana Rose, Denver woman found dead in Europe, murder trial could last months

DENVER (KDVR) – The investigation into the death of a Denver woman in Spain enters its next phase.

The American embassy there informed the mother and a friend of Yana Rose what’s next in that case.

Yana’s husband, Michael Hoseyni, a Denver business owner, was arrested upon returning to Europe in January.

“They did say that the case will be public, they did say that they’re going to grab the evidence and they’re going to gather the jury,” Tatiana Maltseva, a friend of Yana Rose said, through interpreter Julia Ioffe.

“In the experience of the Spanish Police cases like this take 6 to 8 months,” Maltseva said through an interpreter.

That’s what officials from the American embassy in Spain told Maltseva, and Yana’s mother, Natalia Zernova in Russia.

“Either he pretended to be a good person before, or he was a good person before,” Zernova said through an interpreter.

Yana’s mother said she was in touch with Hoseyni while trying to get in touch with her daughter, in late December.

“He lied to Natalia for many days because Natalia begged him to go to the police, to go to the consulate, to look for her daughter,” Zernova said through an interpreter.

While investigators put together their case against the murder suspect, Natalia said she’ll withhold judgment even though as a mother, she had her suspicions and worst fears realized.

“She’s feeling very negative towards him but she’s not going to place blame until the trial,” Zernova said through an interpreter.

Very few details have been provided, publicly, about this case, except for information provided by police in Spain.

Yana’s friend told FOX31, Spanish authorities told her they expect a long wait for any new updates in this case before it goes to trial there.